Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $91.59 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $965.76 million and $196.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $91.59 or 0.00245837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,544,493 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

