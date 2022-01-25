Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in State Street by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in State Street by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

