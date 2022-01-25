DEEPSPACE Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,743.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $48,743.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars.

