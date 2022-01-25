DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $743.32 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00006736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $743.32 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015449 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

