Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACO remained flat at $$12.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,837. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.