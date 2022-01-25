Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DESP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.