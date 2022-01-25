Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Park National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Park National by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

