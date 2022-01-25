Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $14,883,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,738,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,849,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

