Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.