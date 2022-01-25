Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.26 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 65.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TTEC by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TTEC by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

