Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPLG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.89.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

