Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,900 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

