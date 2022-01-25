Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target to €7.20

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €7.20 ($8.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AANNF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of AANNF remained flat at $$7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

