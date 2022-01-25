Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.98.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 250.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CSX by 290.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,766,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.