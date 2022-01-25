Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,279.40 ($57.74).

FUTR opened at GBX 2,973.23 ($40.11) on Tuesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,492.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,533.94.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

