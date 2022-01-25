Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($7.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PETS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.69) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.23).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 415.40 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.82. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.08). The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

