Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.20 ($184.32).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €160.15 ($181.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €146.28 and a 200 day moving average of €145.58. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($173.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

