Dev Protocol (DEV) 1-Day Volume Hits $104,194.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $104,194.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003806 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00481110 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.