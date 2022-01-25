DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $978,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $426.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.19. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

