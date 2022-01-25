Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DEO opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
