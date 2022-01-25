Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lowered by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,779 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,333. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.