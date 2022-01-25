Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lowered by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.