Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.