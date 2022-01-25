Doki Doki Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $59,415.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $20.22 or 0.00054922 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

