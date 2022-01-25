Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 210.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $89,525,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $456.24 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.97.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

