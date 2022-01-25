Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $456.24 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

