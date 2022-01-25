Dover (DOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOV opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

