Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) shares fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Draper Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

