DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

