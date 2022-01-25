Dynamic Market Cap Hits $2.51 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $2.51 million and $115.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.63 or 0.06640027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00292294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00782177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00064522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00389358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00242781 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.