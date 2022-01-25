Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

