Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

