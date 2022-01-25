EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 12,137 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

