EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Signature Bank stock opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.