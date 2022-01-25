EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NSA opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

