EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.61.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

