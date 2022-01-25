EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 286,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.