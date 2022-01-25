EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,337 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.30 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.