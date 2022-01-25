EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

