EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 49,328 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.35% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $585.07 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,516,590 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

