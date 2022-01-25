EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 421,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

INSP opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.99 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

