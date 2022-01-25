EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -398.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

