EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,060,467 shares of company stock valued at $105,808,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STEP stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.