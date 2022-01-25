EAM Investors LLC Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,851,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.