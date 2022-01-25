Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.800-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.80-9.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

