eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in eBay were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

