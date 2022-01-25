Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.