Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $272.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.65.

NYSE:LLY opened at $240.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

