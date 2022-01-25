Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,693. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94.

