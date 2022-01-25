Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 110.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

